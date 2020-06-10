Incumbent governors reelected include Whoopi Goldberg, “Dolemite Is My Name” screenwriter Larry Karaszewski and Participant Media CEO David Linde among others.
The organization that puts on the Oscars said that the number of women on the board has gone from 25 to 26 and people of color from 11 to 12.
The Board of Governors represent each of the academy’s 17 branches and work to set the organization’s strategy, finances and “fulfillment of its mission.”
