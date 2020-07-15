Banksy uploaded a a 59-second video to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday that showed him spray painting on a Circle Line train.
Clad in a white boiler suit, mask, goggles, and an orange jacket with the words “stay safe” on the back, he climbed on the train under the guise of being a maintenance worker.
He then stenciled his trademark rats in discreet corners of a train car. One memorable image shows a sickly rat with a runny nose that sneezes and spreads a spray of droplets across a window.
Transport for London officials say the works were removed because of a strict anti-graffiti policy. But they are hoping Banksy might be persuaded to tag again.
“We’d like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location,” the agency said in a statement.
