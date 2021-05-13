Few will argue that Jenkins isn’t pushing visual language to its limits in “The Underground Railroad.” But he insists that he never considered softening the series’s most difficult scenes. “If anything, [the past year] reaffirmed my resolve in that what we were doing was the right thing to do. I always have this moral-ethical debate within myself: Are these images needed, are they necessary? And what impact will they have, good or bad?” In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, Jenkins recalls, he initially wished he could rewrite the series. “And then, as we were editing the show, it was very clear that so much of what we were dealing with was already in communion with what was happening in the streets. Because these systems have been in place for so long, and they’ve gone on unchecked. If anything, they’ve just metastasized.”