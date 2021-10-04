According to Flamingo, Meyers’ book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery. “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!” features illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr., and will also come out in an audio edition narrated by Meyers, whose status as a children’s book author is shared by such late night television peers as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.
“I am such a big fan of Seth’s, so having the opportunity to work with him on his debut picture book is a dream come true,” Margaret Anastas, Flamingo’s vice president and publisher, said in a statement. “Not only is it hilarious, but it will hopefully help parents talk to kids about how important it is to speak up about their feelings.”