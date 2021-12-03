He enters the room with a beaming smile. He is here just to say hi to the boys, whom he met years earlier in Germany while touring with Little Richard. Except somehow they get him to sit down at the keyboard and from there, he doesn’t leave. Preston seems thrilled to be the band’s de facto fifth member, lending an essential element on the Fender Rhodes to “Get Back,” Let It Be” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” After the Beatles, Preston will score multiple solo hits and, in 1975, serve as the first musical guest on a new comedy show on NBC, “Saturday Night Live.” But he also becomes a drug addict and struggles with his sexuality. (He’s gay, which creates conflict with his strong feelings about religion.) Eventually, Preston is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy (for which he is acquitted) and insurance fraud (for which he serves 10 months in jail). In 2005, at just 59, he dies of complications from kidney failure.