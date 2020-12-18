To give the film industry a venue to market their products in the first quarter, however, a virtual Berlinale will be held online in March. Then in June, organizers are scheduling a summer event with numerous film screenings for the public in theaters and the open air.
“The division makes it possible to maintain the two supporting pillars: film market and festival,” organizers said.
