It was inevitable that one day a full-length film would be adapted from a Twitter thread. It was not inevitable that it would be this smart, visually vibrant and courageously acted. Director Janicza Bravo pushed the wit and creeping unease of A’Ziah King’s original tweetstorm to the limit in a road movie that beckoned with seductive hedonism, only to curdle into something more malign almost immediately; Taylour Paige and Riley Keough play the conflicting emotions with surpassing skill and subtlety. “Zola” was the high-wire act of the year, never once putting a foot wrong.