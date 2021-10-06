Both nominations require Senate confirmation.
Jackson, who earned a doctorate in urban planning from the University of California, is a professor at Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts. Before that, she worked at the Urban Institute, a Washington-based think tank, where she founded the Culture, Creativity and Communities Program. She has served on many arts and culture boards, including at the Smithsonian, the Music Center in Los Angeles and the Alliance for California Traditional Arts. In 2013, President Barack Obama appointed her to the National Council on the Arts, the endowment’s advisory panel.
A citizen of the Navajo Nation, Lowe has spent her career in higher education. She is the executive director of Harvard University’s Native American Program, and before that was the director of the Native American Cultural Center at Yale University, where she also served as an assistant dean. Lowe previously spent six years at the University of Arizona’s American Indian Studies Program. She was nominated by Obama to the National Council on the Humanities in 2015.
The NEH and the NEA were created in 1965 to support the nation’s cultural landscape. In a statement released last week to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month, Biden emphasized his support for the cultural sector, including adding to the $16.25 billion Shuttered Venues Operator Grants program and providing $135 million for each agency in the American Rescue Plan. His budget for next year proposes increases to both endowments.
The nominees will not be speaking to the media before confirmation, the agencies said.