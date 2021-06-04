“The president’s moving words, shining a light on the importance of the country’s artists and their vision, strike at the heart of the joyous spirit we all felt with this year’s Kennedy Center Honors,” she said. “It truly marks a return to the arts for both organizations and artists, who have continued to inspire us as a nation, despite the deep hardships they have faced during the past 15 months. We are also grateful for the generous amount of time President Biden and the first lady spent with this year’s very special Honorees.”