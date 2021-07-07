Martin Scorsese courted controversy a couple of years ago when he dismissed comic-book movies as closer to theme parks than to authentic cinema. What he failed to take into account was that, to filmmakers who have come of age over the past two decades, comic-book movies define cinema. It was Zhao who pursued Marvel to make “Eternals,” having grown up in China imbibing Japanese manga comics and, later, immersing herself in the Marvel cinematic universe (lovingly known as the MCU). Even as bold and singular a filmmaker as Spike Lee has admitted that he wouldn’t reject an offer from Marvel. “If the right opportunity comes across, I’m not campaigning for it, but I will give it consideration,” he told Entertainment Weekly in February.