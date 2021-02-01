“For more than a decade, Blue Man Group has brought its unique style of entertainment to our guests — and we are grateful for the chance to have been home to their Orlando show,” Universal Orlando said in a statement.
Blue Man Group had performed more than 6,000 shows in a 1,000-seat theater at Universal CityWalk, an entertainment and retail district located right next to Universal Orlando’s theme parks.
Universal Orlando didn’t say what the space would be used for next.
