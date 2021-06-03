“I really see it as a magic carpet ride. The audience gets on the magic carpet and you’re taken for a ride,” said Nicole Fosse, the child of Fosse and Gwen Verdon. “I don’t ever think of it as a musical revue, although I know back in the ‘70s it was labeled a musical revue. I’ve always disagreed with that. There is no plot, but you’re taking on a very specific journey.”