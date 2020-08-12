The Amazon listing also notes that Woodward obtained 25 personal letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including one in which Kim describes their bond as something out of a “fantasy film.”
Woodward’s first book about the Trump presidency, “Fear,” was published in 2018 and went to No. 1 on The New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list. Simon & Schuster was the publisher of two books this year that were harshly critical of Trump: “The Room Where It Happened,” by former national security adviser John Bolton, and “Too Much and Never Enough,” by Trump’s niece Mary Trump.
