“No Time To Die” was originally slated to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to November of that year as the virus swept around the world. It was then delayed again to April 2, 2021.
The film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.
It’s one of a slew of major releases to be pushed back as Hollywood studios grapple with coronavirus-related restrictions that have shuttered cinemas in markets around the world.
