I’ve never believed that Edith Piaf song about regretting nothing. Having once taught Robert Walser’s best-known novel, “Jakob von Gunten”— it’s mainly set in a school for butlers — I definitely planned to review Susan Bernofsky’s “Clairvoyant of the Small” (Yale), her biography of this eccentric Swiss-German writer. I already owned many of his books, including Bernofsky’s recent translation of the “microscripts,” mini-essays scribbled in the mental asylum where Walser passed the second half of his life. Before tackling the biography, I consequently wanted to read through all or most of this material — and, suddenly, there just wasn’t time. Instead, I cravenly slunk away from the chance to learn more about this strange genius.