10-10:45: Brad Meltzer is the author of “The Inner Circle,” “The Book of Fate” and other thrillers. In addition to his fiction, Meltzer has written the nonfiction “History Decoded,” children’s books and the comic book “Justice League of America,” which won an Eisner Award. His newest book is the thriller “The Escape Artist.” Signing 11:30-12:30.

10:55-11:40: Investigative reporter and novelist Hank Phillippi Ryan has won multiple Emmy Awards and Edward R. Murrow Awards for her journalism. She is also the best-selling author of multiple Agatha Award winners, including “Prime Time,” “Truth Be Told” and “The Wrong Girl.” “Trust Me” is her newest book. Signing 12:30-1:30.

11:50-12:30: David Ignatius is a columnist for The Washington Post who writes about global politics, economics and international affairs. He has also served as executive editor of the International Herald Tribune. He is the author of 10 novels, including “Body of Lies” which was made into a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio. His latest novel, “The Quantum Spy,” is about the race between the United States and China to build a quantum computer. Signing 1-2.

12:45-1:30: Joseph Finder is the author of more than a dozen novels, most recently “The Switch.” His books have won numerous awards, including a Strand Critics Award for “Buried Secrets,” an International Thriller Writers Award for “Killer Instinct” and a Barry Award for “Company Man.” Two of his novels, “High Crimes” and “Paranoia,” have been made into movies. Signing 2-3.

1:40-2:25: History professor Deborah Harkness has received Fulbright, Guggenheim and National Humanities Center fellowships. She wrote her first novel — the supernatural thriller “A Discovery of Witches” — in 2011, and its success launched the All Souls Trilogy. She continues to tell stories in that universe with her latest, “Time’s Convert.” Signing 3-4.

2:40-3:10: One of the most popular comic strips of all time, Patrick McDonnell’s “Mutts” is syndicated in more than 700 newspapers in 20 countries and won a Reuben Award — the highest honor from the National Cartoonists Society. He is also the author of children’s books, including “The Gift of Nothing,” which was adapted as a musical for the Kennedy Center stage, and a Caldecott Honor book “Me . . . Jane,” which follows the childhood of Jane Goodall. Signing 5:30-6:30.

3:10-3:40: Graphic novelist Pénélope Bagieu was born in Paris to Corsican and Basque parents. Her books include “Exquisite Corpse,” “California Dreamin’ ” and, most recently, “Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World.” Cartoonist and illustrator Tillie Walden is a two-time Eisner nominee and Ignatz Award winner. She is the author of the graphic novel memoir “Spinning” — about her years as a competitive figure skater — and the webcomic “On a Sunbeam,” which she has adapted into a forthcoming graphic novel. Signing 5:30-6:30.

3:40-4:10: After collaborating with Harvey Pekar on his “American Splendor” series and the book “The Beats: A Graphic History,” Ed Piskor created the series “Hip Hop Family Tree,” which won an Eisner Award. Most recently, he wrote and illustrated the origin story “X-Men: Grand Design.” Signing 5:30-6:30.

4:10-4:40: Professor, columnist and commentator Roxane Gay is the author of “Bad Feminist,” “Difficult Women” and “Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body.” She is also the author of Marvel’s “World of Wakanda” and the editor of “Best American Short Stories 2018.” Signing 5:30-6:30.

4:55-5:40: Leigh Bardugo writes fantasy novels, including the popular Grishaverse series, which spans the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy, the “Six of Crows” books and “The Language of Thorns” — with more to come. Her other works include “Wonder Woman: Warbringer” and the forthcoming “King of Scars.” Signing 2:30-3:30.

5:50-6:35: Jeffery Deaver has written more than 30 novels, and his work has been translated into 25 languages. His first book featuring quadriplegic detective Lincoln Rhyme, “The Bone Collector,” was made into a movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie. He was also commissioned by Ian Fleming Publications to write the James Bond novel “Carte Blanche.” His newest installment featuring Rhyme is “The Cutting Edge.” Signing 4-5.

6 :45-7:30: Mystery writer Louise Penny is best known for her series featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, including the novels “The Cruelest Month” and “Bury Your Dead.” She has won five Agatha Awards — four in consecutive years — and five Anthony Awards. Penny’s latest Gamache mystery is “Glass Houses.” Signing 5-6.