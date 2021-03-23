The Audie Award winners in 25 categories were announced Tuesday during a virtual ceremony presented by the Audio Publishers Association. Once an obscure segment of the publishing market, audiobooks have seen double-digit growth for almost a decade. Over that time, the Audies ceremony has evolved into a glitzy New York event. Jennifer Egan, Tommy Orange and David Sedaris served as this year’s celebrity judges, with John Leguizamo as the evening’s emcee.

“Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost won the year’s humor prize for his comic memoir, “A Very Punchable Face,” which he narrates himself.

A breakthrough recording of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley,” narrated by Tony Award-winning actor Laurence Fishburne, was named the best autobiography/memoir. Fishburne also won the prize for best male narrator. This is the first unabridged audio version of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” since the civil rights leader’s memoir was published in 1965.

Two other books were also double winners this year: N.K. Jemisin’s “The City We Became” was named best fantasy audiobook, and voice actor Robin Miles won the award for best female narrator. Elizabeth Acevedo’s “Clap When You Land,” narrated by the author and Melania-Luisa Marte, won prizes for Multivoiced Performance and Young Adult literature.

AD

AD

Here is the full list of 2021 Audie Award winners:

Audiobook of the Year: “Piranesi,” by Susanna Clarke, narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor (Bloomsbury)

Audio Drama: “Doctor Who: Stranded 1,” by Matt Fitton, David K Barnes, Lisa McMullin and John Dorney, performed by Paul McGann, Nicola Walker, Hattie Morahan, Rebecca Root, Tom Price and Tom Baker (Big Finish Productions)

Autobiography/Memoir: “The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley,” narrated by Laurence Fishburne (Audible)

Best Female Narrator: “The City We Became,” by N.K. Jemisin, narrated by Robin Miles (Hachette Audio)

Best Male Narrator: “The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley,” narrated by Laurence Fishburne (Audible)

AD

Business/Personal Development: “The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life,” by Edith Eva Eger, narrated by Tovah Feldshuh (Simon & Schuster Audio)

AD

Faith-based Fiction/Nonfiction: “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire,” written and narrated by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

Fantasy: “The City We Became,” by N.K. Jemisin, narrated by Robin Miles (Hachette)

Fiction: “Such a Fun Age,” by Kiley Reid, narrated by Nicole Lewis (Penguin Random House Audio)

History/Biography: “His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope,” by Jon Meacham, with an afterword by John Lewis, narrated by JD Jackson (Penguin Random House Audio)

Humor: “A Very Punchable Face,” written and narrated by Colin Jost (Penguin Random House Audio)

AD

Literary Fiction & Classics: “The Death of Vivek Oji,” by Akwaeke Emezi, narrated by Yetide Badaki and Chukwudi Iwuji (Penguin Random House Audio)

Middle Grade: “The Good Hawk,” by Joseph Elliott, narrated by Fiona Hardingham and Gary Furlong (Brilliance Publishing)

AD

Multivoiced Performance: “Clap When You Land,” by Elizabeth Acevedo, narrated by Elizabeth Acevedo and Melania-Luisa Marte (HarperAudio)

Mystery: “Fair Warning,” by Michael Connelly, narrated by Peter Giles and Zach Villa (Hachette Audio)

Narration by Author or Authors: “More Myself,” written and narrated by Alicia Keys (Macmillan Audio)

Nonfiction: “Fire in Paradise,” by Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano, narrated by T. Ryder Smith (Recorded Books)

AD

Original Work: “When You Finish Saving the World,” by Jesse Eisenberg, narrated by Finn Wolfhard, Kaitlyn Dever and Jesse Eisenberg (Audible Originals)

Romance: “Dirty Letters,” by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, narrated by Andi Arndt and Jacob Morgan (Brilliance Publishing)

Science Fiction: “The Deep,” by Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes, narrated by Daveed Diggs, published by Simon & Schuster Audio

AD

Short Stories/Collections: “The Chekhov Collection of Short Stories,” by Anton Chekhov, narrated by Richard Armitage (Audible Studios)

Spanish Language: “El laberinto del fauno,” by Guillermo del Toro and Cornelia Funke, narrated by Luis Ávila (Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México)

Thriller/Suspense: “When No One Is Watching,” by Alyssa Cole, narrated by Susan Dalian and Jay Aaseng (HarperAudio)

Young Adult: “Clap When You Land,” by Elizabeth Acevedo, narrated by Elizabeth Acevedo and Melania-Luisa Marte (HarperAudio)