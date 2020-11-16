When a widowed grandmother sees her nemesis mowed down by a bus, it inspires her to connect with her children in ways she’s always avoided.

The 22 stories in this collection range from the surreal to the mundane — and all maintain a sense of righteous rage at society’s sexism.

AD

Coinciding with the announcement of a lifetime achievement award from the National Book Foundation, Mosley released this collection of 16 stories about chronically misunderstood working-class Black men.

AD

This sendup of Instagram culture follows an aspiring plus-size influencer who agrees to take part in the wedding of her mean-girl former best friend.

A riveting debut that illuminates three intertwined lives in contemporary India, including a woman whose offhand social media post prompts the government to pin a terrorist attack on her.

AD

A National Book Award finalist, this blistering classic spins the story of Noah’s Ark through a witty, modern-day tale of climate change, producing a shattering vision of an apocalyptic future.

Greenwell’s story collection revisits the Bulgarian setting of his celebrated novel, “What Belongs to You,” following a teacher who tries to forget his tortured upbringing by engaging in a variety of romantic and erotic attachments.

AD

In the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma in 1974, a single mother tries to protect her daughter from misfortune, but history has a way of repeating itself.

AD

The Pulitzer-winning journalist’s first novel captures the lives of four generations of women in a hardscrabble Ohio town.

A narrative mosaic that intersperses the story with Urban Dictionary definitions and Pew Research studies, Chang’s debut follows a Chinese American reporter confronting racism and sexism in Silicon Valley.

In a housing project in 1960s Brooklyn, an elderly man shoots a drug dealer and sets a zany, fast-paced plot in motion.

A young boy, after surviving a plane crash that orphaned him, weathers public fascination as he tries to find a way forward.

AD

AD

In Emezi’s “Freshwater” follow-up, a Nigerian boy’s actions raise alarms in his homophobic and transphobic community.

This prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth” imagines the founding of Kingsbridge, and it’s just as transporting — and lengthy — as Follett’s earlier epic.

Dolan’s debut has echoes of Sally Rooney with its tale of a 22-year-old Irish woman who moves to Hong Kong to teach English and finds herself in the middle of a love triangle.

In 1970s Uganda, a young girl tries to reconcile her innate rebelliousness with societal expectations of female compliance, and wonders if finding her estranged mother might hold the key.

AD

AD

The “Station Eleven” author drew inspiration from Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme for this sprawling novel that moves from a remote five-star hotel to an international cargo ship to a federal prison as it ponders the human capacity for self-delusion.

Two orphaned girls — the children of immigrants — go on the run in this brilliant reimagining of the cowboy narrative.

Yu’s Hollywood satire, a National Book Award winner, follows an Asian actor whose dreams of landing a leading role are forever stymied by typecasting and racism.

AD

A Turkish doctor on a diplomatic mission to the court of Queen Elizabeth I in early 1600s England is continually astonished by the strange ways of his new acquaintances who treat him with condescension even while depending on his medical knowledge.

AD

In this novel, shortlisted for a National Book Award, a White family’s idyllic vacation is abruptly transformed when a massive power outage sends a Black family — the purported owners of the rental home — to the doorstep.

Fans of Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels will be thrilled with this Kirkus Prize finalist that once again considers the divergent yet interlinked worlds of Italy’s haves and have-nots through the eyes of a young female protagonist.

AD

The “Thank You for Smoking” author does something many authors have tried but few have managed: He effectively satirizes the Trump administration with an absurd tale narrated by the president’s imprisoned chief of staff.

AD

A relationship is tested when a man leaves the country to care for his dying father, abandoning his visiting mother with his boyfriend.

After receiving a troubling letter from her newly married cousin, a young woman in 1950s Mexico travels to a remote dilapidated house to investigate a creepy family with generations of secrets.

AD

The final installment in Mantel’s trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, Henry VIII’s scheming right-hand man, has the famous fixer getting the comeuppance his many foes had long hoped for.

Shortlisted for the Booker Prize, Cook’s debut tells the story of a couple who, to save their sick daughter from toxic city air, agree to live off the grid on the only stretch of untamed land that still exists in an ecologically ravaged world.

AD

A tapestry of stories about the people living on the Turtle Mountain Reservation in 1950s North Dakota revolves around one man’s efforts to stop the government from enacting legislation that would wipe out his tribe’s identity.

“Nights When Nothing Happened,” by Simon Han

The life of a Chinese immigrant couple who have settled in Texas begins to unravel after their daughter’s sleepwalking prompts a misunderstanding within their suburban community.

“The Office of Historical Corrections,” by Danielle Evans

This second collection from the author of “Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self” takes a wry look at the many forms racism takes in modern America.

In a departure from Clarke’s beloved, lengthy “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell,” this slim, hypnotic novel takes place in a surreal house where the lone inhabitant spends his days exploring the seemingly infinite halls.

AD

Danforth ingeniously interweaves two threads: a gothic tale of a cursed all-girls school in 1902 and a modern-day Hollywood satire of a cursed movie about that school.

The 1918 flu pandemic is the timely backdrop for this searing portrait of Irish women’s lives scarred by poverty and too many pregnancies in a society that proclaims, “She doesn’t love him unless she gives him twelve.”

The author, whose grandfather once met Lucille Ball, imagines what would have happened if the two had begun an affair, creating in the process a striking exploration of how fame confounds the lives of prominent and obscure people.

“Ready Player Two,” by Ernest Cline

The sequel to Cline’s “Ready Player One” picks up where that best-selling novel left off, with Wade Watts on a mission to save humanity by embarking on a new quest within the virtual world of OASIS.

Taylor’s debut novel, shortlisted for the Booker Prize, broadens the embrace of the traditional campus novel with the tale of a melancholy PhD student who is Black, southern and gay.

Set in Auto­America — a future world of surveillance and melted polar ice — a couple of activists find their lives transformed by their daughter’s baseball prowess.

The author of “Prep” conjures an alternate reality in which Hillary never marries Bill — and Donald Trump isn’t president.

Though presented as a novel, this tightly integrated collection of six stories begins in the bombed-out shell of 1960s Laos, then jumps across decades and continents as characters ricochet around the world.

“Shuggie Bain,” by Douglas Stuart

This debut has managed a hat trick — a finalist for the Booker Prize, the National Book Award and the Kirkus Prize — with the story of an impoverished Scottish boy coming to terms with his sexuality while trying to keep his alcoholic mother from self-destructing.

As the Civil War winds down, a spunky, redheaded musician falls for a pretty Irish nanny and has to overcome major obstacles to make her his wife.

When a grocery store security guard accuses a Black babysitter of kidnapping her White charge, it complicates the woman’s relationship with her employer, a social media influencer who fancies herself woke.

Set in Puerto Rico on the cusp of the 20th century, a teenager’s romantic vision of marrying for love collides with reality when she settles into her new life on her husband’s struggling coffee farm.

Mitchell’s groovy rock novel belts out the lives of a fictional band in such vivid tones that you may imagine that you once heard the group play in the late ’60s.

Told through a rotation of female perspectives, residents of 1970s Odessa, Tex., have a variety of reactions to the rape of a Mexican teenager.

Bennett’s follow-up to “The Mothers” examines the lives of twin Black girls from Louisiana after one grows up, moves away and passes for White.

Told in fragments, as was her 2014 novel, “Dept. of Speculation,” Offill’s story concerns a librarian and mother who is haunted by a seemingly imminent apocalypse.

“White Ivy,” by Susie Yang