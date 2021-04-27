If you loved “The Martian,” you’ll go crazy for Weir’s latest. Astronaut Ryland Grace wakes up on a spaceship — but he doesn’t know why he’s there. He doesn’t even know his own name; all he knows is that he’s been asleep for a long, long time. Slowly, as he pieces together his story, he remembers that his mission is crucial to humanity, and he doesn’t have much time to complete it.