New York City moms run the gamut. Sure, a small subset of entitled, out-of-touch, painfully insecure moms with social status envy and excess money to throw around at Barneys (RIP!) seem to color the way the rest of us are perceived. But it is actually possible to have good values despite being wealthy. It is possible to forgo Chanel in favor of TJ Maxx. Being a Manhattan mom doesn’t mean that you’re rolling in dough — although that is the name of the Hamptons pizza truck that shows up at all the kids’ birthday parties (not kidding). In all seriousness, I understand why it’s so delicious to read about this particular rarefied strata. If you want to indulge in the pseudo-reality of the New York jet set, check out these books; they make for perfect summer reads. One was so on-the-nose that it was banned from an Upper East Side book club.
‘Momzillas,’ by Jill Kargman (2008)
Jill Kargman is the ultimate insider. Hilarious and potty-mouthed, this Yalie and daughter of the Chanel head honcho wears all black and pokes fun at the New York mom set in her first novel and beyond, including her hit Bravo TV show, “Odd Mom Out.”
‘The Bonfire of the Vanities,’ by Tom Wolfe (1987)
The classic 1980s UES bible, a depiction of the excess of wealth and the disparity between where you live and where your car breaks down.
‘Good Apple: Tales of a Southern Evangelical in New York,’ by Elizabeth Passarella (2021)
This memoir by magazine veteran Elizabeth Passarella reads as if she’s talking to her bestie in the Midwest, explaining exactly how it’s more than possible to raise kids in the Big Apple.
‘Southern Lady Code,’ by Helen Ellis (2019)
Alabama transplant Helen Ellis regales us with tales of her adventures in New York, including accidentally stealing someone else’s (nicer) Burberry coat at the coat check and the moral dilemma of whether to give it back. (Ellis’s new book, “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light” is also a hoot.)
‘Sex in the City’ (1997) and ‘Is There Still Sex in the City?’ by Candace Bushnell (2019)
The book that inspired the hit TV show continues to resonate with those in the know — and everyone who wants to be. Bushnell’s second book is equally effective in showing the impact of motherhood and loss on members of her tribe.
‘How Could She,’ by Lauren Mechling (2019)
A story of friendship and media-world striving, Mechling’s novel explores what happens when someone comes to see exactly how the other half lives.
‘That’s What Frenemies Are For,’ by Sophie Littlefield and Lauren Gershell (2019)
The ultimate look into the world of the spinning scene in NYC, that underground cult of women and moms racing side-by-side to nowhere. Is everyone really what they seem? Probably not.
‘Primates of Park Avenue: A Memoir,’ by Wednesday Martin (2015)
Martin puts her background in anthropology to use in this sometimes vicious study of the women of the UES. Wife bonuses and other stunning tropes are presented as fact in this highly flammable read, much discussed in the school drop-off lines.
‘Gossip Girl’ (2002-2011) and ‘Cobble Hill’ (2020), by Cecily von Ziegesar
The author whose books inspired the addictive TV series “Gossip Girl” also has an equally juicy tale set over the bridge in Brooklyn.
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ Taffy Brodesser-Akner, (2020)
A dad copes with his wife’s disappearance and what to do with his two kids in the city when the nanny also decides to quit in this look into loneliness, relationships and teen-tour friendships.
‘ Good Company,’ by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (2021)
A couple starts out raising their daughter on the Upper West Side, acting and running a theater group, yet barely staying afloat. When they move to L.A., things unravel and quickly become not what they seemed.
‘Friends and Strangers,’ by J. Courtney Sullivan, (2020)
A city expat living upstate longs for her urban life and instead befriends her nanny. There are so many scenes of her life “before” that this is a true Manhattan mom-adjacent story.
‘Happy and You Know It,’ by Laura Hankin (2020)
In this debut novel, a children’s musician gets enmeshed in an Upper East Side mommy group, uncovering some secrets that many women would prefer stowed under the seat in front of them.
‘What Is Missing,’ by Michael Frank (2019)
The UES widow of an illustrious novelist goes to Italy and meets a father and son, only to move in with them downtown when her stifling townhouse gets to be too much. The decision on whether to pursue having children courses throughout this underrated literary gem.
‘It’s Hot in the Hamptons,’ by Holly Peterson (2019)
An Upper East Side set decamps for the Hamptons for a scandalous summer of affairs, horseback riding, betrayal and Botox in this novel by Holly Peterson, daughter of the late business icon Pete Peterson.
‘Yoga Pant Nation: Class Mom Book 3,’ by Laurie Gelman (2021)
Upper West Side mom Laurie Gelman, wife of a producer for “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” took inspiration from her own Manhattan mama drama and pretended some of it took place in Kansas City in the Class Mom series, a thinly veiled disguise of a Manhattan mom-edy.
‘The Perfect Mother,’ by Aimee Molloy (2018)
A mommy group in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, reels when one of their newborns vanishes in this twisty thriller.
‘Mrs.,’ by Caitlin Macy (2018)
An Upper East Side preschool is rocked when one mom uncovers a secret about the most buzzed about Queen Bee mama, who is married to a prominent investment banker.
‘The Paper Palace,’ by Miranda Cowley Heller (2021)
Although this smash summer hit is mostly set in idyllic Cape Cod, action takes place up and down Fifth Avenue near Elle’s childhood home on the UES, including mad dashes to the hospital up Fifth Avenue, close calls with skeevy men in the ’80s off Madison, and more.
‘Eliza Starts a Rumor,’ by Jane L. Rosen (2020)
In this zippy novel, many characters’ lives intersect in a small Hudson Valley town thanks to a message board started by a city transplant. There are only two paragraphs about the UES in here, but it was enough to have this book banned from a UES Mamas Facebook group, so. . .
Zibby Owens is host of the podcast “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books” and editor of the book, “Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology.”