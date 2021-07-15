New York City moms run the gamut. Sure, a small subset of entitled, out-of-touch, painfully insecure moms with social status envy and excess money to throw around at Barneys (RIP!) seem to color the way the rest of us are perceived. But it is actually possible to have good values despite being wealthy. It is possible to forgo Chanel in favor of TJ Maxx. Being a Manhattan mom doesn’t mean that you’re rolling in dough — although that is the name of the Hamptons pizza truck that shows up at all the kids’ birthday parties (not kidding). In all seriousness, I understand why it’s so delicious to read about this particular rarefied strata. If you want to indulge in the pseudo-reality of the New York jet set, check out these books; they make for perfect summer reads. One was so on-the-nose that it was banned from an Upper East Side book club.