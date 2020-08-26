Ted Hodgkinson, who chaired a panel of judges, described the novel as “a tender and visceral evocation of a childhood caught between shame and salvation.”
The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a book of fiction in any language that is translated into English and published in the U.K. or Ireland. The award is separate from the main Booker Prize, and aims to encourage more publishing and reading of quality fiction from around the world.
This year the judges considered 124 books, translated from 30 languages.
