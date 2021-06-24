At the center of Andrea Lee’s third novel is Shay, a Black American scholar married to Senna, a wealthy Italian who has caused a grand house to be built on one of Madagascar’s minor islands. The couple and, in time, their children spend holidays there from the 1990s to the present. For Shay, though, the sojourns are troubling. Her position as mistress of the estate is anomalous and discomfiting, and her negotiation through the customs of the Malagasy is both tortuous and instructive. Composed of a sequence of vignettes, the novel makes plain the de facto colonialism of the island’s White property owners. The book is persuasively rendered by narrator Bahni Turpin in her quiet, melodious voice, as she calls upon her remarkable mastery of accents. The story concludes in an event that perfectly sums up and answers all that went before, not only in this marvelous novel, but also in the island’s history. (Simon & Schuster Audio, Unabridged, 12 hours)