Katie Crouch’s nimbly plotted novel shows us the thankless lot of “trailers,” the spouses of overseas diplomats. Amanda Evans has given up the job she loved in California so that her husband, Mark, a second-rate academic, can pursue a Fulbright-funded study overseen by the U.S. Embassy in Namibia. It turns out that Mark had secretly angled for this project in the hope of discovering the fate of a woman he had loved but abandoned when he was in the Peace Corps 20 years ago. Is she dead? Or vanished? Or did she take on a whole new identity? We begin to suspect the last — and also who exactly she is now. The situation gets sticky. The novel is part satire of gossip-poisoned, exploitative embassy communities, part comedy of manners and part drama. Marni Penning narrates the book in a clear, straightforward manner, distinguishing between speakers with a medley of voices and accents, some of them seemingly of her own devising. (Dreamscape. Unabridged, 14 hours)