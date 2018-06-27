NEW YORK — Three literary publications have been awarded a combined $120,000 in prize money.

A Public Space, Fence and Worlds Without Borders are the inaugural winners of the Whiting Literary Magazine Prize, presented by the Whiting Foundation. The magazines were cited for the quality of their work and for their contributions to the literary community.

Whiting announced Wednesday that A Public Space with receive $20,000 this year and again in 2019 and 2020. A Public Space helped launch the career of Jesmyn Ward, among others. Fence, an early booster of Ottessa Moshfegh, and Words Without Borders, which years ago published work by Elena Ferrante, each will receive $10,000 a year over the same time period.

The Whiting Foundation is also known for its annual $50,000 grants to emerging writers.

