The bassist for the Go-Go’s — still the only, all-woman rock band to land a No. 1 album — dishes on the group’s drug-fueled rise to fame and multiple break-ups.

A portrait of a first lady who has been as willing as her husband to break the mold — and the rules — written by a reporter for The Washington Post.

An unidentified writer intersperses her own story — including the loneliness and grief that inspired her comical Twitter account — with the tale of her fictional alter-ego, an opinionated 81-year-old literary icon.

This penetrating book defends the strength and beauty of Baldwin’s later intellectual projects, when he was criticized for sympathizing with the emerging Black power movement.

A veteran Hollywood writer revisits the making of Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown,” considering the movie’s legacy within the industry decline that followed.

What would motivate someone with zero experience in card playing to drop everything and become a gambling champ? A journalist and psychologist attempts to answer that question while describing her journey.

“Breath,” by James Nestor

A journalist travels the world to understand how humans have become so bad at the most fundamental acts: inhaling and exhaling.

“The Book of Eels,” by Patrik Svensson

This “strange and nerdy book,” according to its author, took his native Sweden by storm before delighting U.S. readers with its mix of memoir and natural history.

The Pulitzer Prize winner, a former Washington Post reporter, grippingly recounts the rise of the surveillance state and his often thwarted attempts to investigate it.

This National Book Award-winning biography, decades in the making, clears up factual disputes and re-creates fly-on-the-wall details that add invaluably to our understanding of the civil rights activist’s life.

The first full-length biography of Frank Kameni, the intellectual father of the gay liberation movement, also provides fascinating new details about the movement before 1969’s Stonewall riots.

The “Heat” author meticulously recounts his exploits in Lyon, France, where he moved with his wife and 3-year-old twins, to learn the secrets of French cooking.

“Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” by Dolly Parton

Illustrated with photographs that document a 60-year career, Parton goes behind the scenes of some of her most popular songs, including “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.”

“Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town,” by Barbara Demick

A National Book Award finalist who pulled back the curtain on life in North Korea turns her attention to a Tibetan province that is the “undisputed world capital of self-immolations.”

A finalist for a Kirkus Prize, Dolin’s book provides a captivating and heart-wrenching account of some of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history.

A perceptive, illuminating look at Galileo’s discoveries and the anti-science naysayers who tried to take him down.

The Washington Post media columnist exposes the repercussions of the erosion of local news, from polarized communities to a lack of government oversight.

A loving and instructive biography of the late civil rights icon whose unshakable faith that seeking justice by noble means would ultimately lead to redemption.

In a series of essays that interrogate the notion of mainstream feminism,’ Kendall explores the stubborn issues that plague women of color.

A professor of history makes a connection between the Confederacy and modern-day conservatives, arguing that democracy has always thrived on inequality.

“Humankind: A Hopeful History,” by Rutger Bregman

A Dutch historian aims to prove that human beings are, by their nature, good. Skeptics be warned, he comes with thousands of years of evidence.

Gretton weaves personal anecdotes into a sweeping history of the bureaucrats who have murdered countless people while keeping a safe distance from the carnage.

A magisterial account of the money and violence behind the world’s most powerful dictatorships.

The authors’ portrait of Baker, who served as secretary of state when the Berlin Wall fell, is, among other things, a description of how Washington used to work.

This definitive portrait of the French cubist poet is chockablock with entertaining anecdotes about his friends and confidantes, including Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau.

Inspired by her 28-day Instagram challenge, Saad’s best-selling guide describes how to recognize and dismantle systemic racism.

A historical and personal perspective on the angst of being a nonwhite person in the United States, including the dissonance between lived experience and the American promise of boot straps, elbow grease and an ever-more-perfect union.

Yang explores the 40-year battle to overhaul racist immigration laws passed in the early 20th century that culminated in the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In Ball’s account, Nancy Pelosi is as tough as bullets and knows how to count votes, negotiate and herd her tribe — lost skills in American politics, atrophied in the modern-day rush to preen and tweet.

From 1891 to the rise of Trumpism, Frank walks readers through a minefield of assumptions about populism’s nature and history.

A rollicking look at the life and crimes of Robert Parkin Peters, a plagiarist, bigamist and fraudulent priest who would stop at nothing — not even getting caught — to become famous.

“A Promised Land,” by Barack Obama

Barack Obama’s first volume in his presidential memoirs revisits his path to the White House and the successes and obstacles that defined his first term.

Woodward, an associate editor at The Washington Post, followed his best-selling “Fury” with this tell-all that incorporates 18 on-the-record interviews with Donald Trump that the president conducted against the advice of his staff.

Shimer assembles a damning oral history of the Obama administration’s failure to deter or combat Moscow’s interference in 2016, as told by some of the top officials responsible for it.

The author of “The Devil in the White City” chronicles Churchill’s turbulent first year as prime minister, as he buoyed the spirits of Londoners amid the Blitz.

A biography that reads like a novel, Stanley’s book reconstructs the life of a rebellious Japanese woman who abandoned a series of husbands and absconded to Edo during the early 1800s.

The niece of Donald Trump, a clinical psychologist, traces the president’s bullying, disrespect, lack of empathy, insecurity and relentless self-aggrandizement to his father’s parenting skills.

Applebaum, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author of books on the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, explores why important individuals, particularly intellectuals, make decisions that undermine democracy.

After moving from New York to Silicon Valley, an optimistic young woman slowly realizes that her new industry is toxic, both to herself and to society.

“Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle

Part memoir, part self-help book, Doyle uses her own past — how she divorced her husband to marry soccer star Abby Wambach — to make a case for being true to oneself.

Two Washington Post reporters take readers inside the president’s war with his own advisers.

“We Have Been Harmonized: Life in China’s Surveillance State,” by Kai Strittmatter

An engrossing, deeply reported survey of today’s China, a place that is part George Orwell, part Aldous Huxley.

An illustrated guide for the homebound masses who are staring out windows and suddenly interested in ornithology.

The Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction book critic tries to make sense of Donald Trump’s rise to power with a self-administered syllabus of 150 books that claim to capture our current political moment.

“Why Fish Don’t Exist,” by Lulu Miller

Through an exploration of the work of David Starr Jordan — a taxonomist whose quest to name every fish was continually obstructed — Miller, an NPR reporter, attempts to make sense of her own messy life.

“Wow, No Thank You: Essays,” by Samantha Irby

Both salty and sweet, Irby’s essays dig for laughs in the strangest places, as she looks back at her nearly fatal depression, her mother’s multiple sclerosis and a deep fear of the outdoors.

Fang, a resident of Wuhan, describes what she observed and how she and the people around her felt during the early weeks of the covid-19 outbreak when the city went into lockdown.