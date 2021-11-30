Some “annotated” editions are perfunctory affairs — not this one. It’s a 700-page equivalent of Aladdin’s Cave of Wonders. In his substantial introduction, Paulo Lemos Horta, who teaches at New York University at Abu Dhabi, deftly surveys several centuries of “Arabian Nights” scholarship. Seale, in translating the major stories, separates them into three categories: Those derived from actual Arabic manuscripts, those — including “Aladdin” and “Ali Baba”— first recited by the Islamic pilgrim Hanna Diyab and then fleshed out by Antoine Galland into elegant 18th-century French, and, finally, those that only exist as Galland’s summaries of stories recounted by Diyab. In general, Seale’s Englishing of “Alf Layla wa-Layla”— “The Thousand Nights and a Night” — redresses the 19th-century’s Orientalizing bent and occasional racism, while also reminding us that women, and not just Scheherazade, are at the heart of these wonderful stories.