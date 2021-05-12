Patrick is a ghostwriter, and his last client was a Russian oligarch named Sergei Vanyashin who was living in London. Vanyashin hired Patrick to write his memoir, which was to be filled with information damaging to Vladimir Putin. That writing project came to a halt the morning Vanyashin went out for a run and was subsequently discovered hanging from an oak tree with his own belt around his neck. The death was ruled a suicide, but Patrick insists it was murder. Patrick whispers to Robert that he is being followed in Berlin, probably by the same pro-Putin thugs who murdered his former employer.