The Côte d’Azur, as it is known in French, had long been a popular place for wealthy and ailing English people longing to escape England’s winters for a regimen of sunshine and sea breezes. Queen Victoria and other members of the royal family were frequent visitors, and by 1886 the Blue Train, with its luxury sleeping cars, was bringing first-class passengers overnight from Calais to Monte Carlo.

Chanel was there in the Jazz Age, as the end of World War I brought relief and a reaction against the vestiges of 19th-century propriety. Gone were corsets and the parasols that shielded refined ladies’ delicate complexions from the sun. Chanel was one of the first women to make tans sexy, and her belief in exercise was in keeping with her designs for slim figures. The bathing dresses of Victorian times were replaced by much skimpier attire, and long skirts at the seaside gave way to “beach pyjamas.”

Coco, then called Gabrielle, had been born to impoverished parents in the provinces, and as a young girl, she was sent to a Catholic orphanage, where the nuns taught her to sew. She was intelligent, ambitious and hard-working, and she had an eye for design. She also had the cunning of a successful courtesan. After making an unimpressive start as a cabaret singer, at 23 she became the mistress of a textile heir. He was followed in her affections by a British polo player, who lent her the money to start her first boutique in Deauville. By 1919, she was so successful that she opened a fashion house in Paris.

A friendship with the illegitimate daughter of an English nobleman gave Chanel access to English aristocracy, including the Prince of Wales and Winston Churchill. It also led to a 10-year liaison with the wealthy Duke of Westminster, who showered her with gifts and, in 1927, gave her the land overlooking the Riviera where she would build her second home, La Pausa.

De Courcy juggles an immense cast of characters. In the book, aristocrats, politicians, artists, writers and movie stars show up for cameos on the Riviera and then depart. Except for the politicians and the artists, the participants in that extended bacchanalia are forgotten today, and De Courcy is generally unsuccessful in bringing them back to life.

The atmosphere grows increasingly ominous as the 1930s progress. German writers such as Bertolt Brecht and Thomas Mann, fleeing Nazi Germany, are followed by refugees from the Spanish Civil War.

During World War II, the defeat of France by Germany in 1940, and the establishment in Vichy of Philippe Pétain’s regime for southern France brought many changes to life on the Riviera, which was first occupied by Adolf Hitler’s fascist Italian ally. Some changes, such as the banning of skimpy swimsuits by the conservative Catholic regime, were relatively minor. Residents of means could, at first, cope with the new state of affairs without too much trouble, selling fur coats and jewels to keep up their standard of living, and the revenue of casinos in Nice, Monte Carlo and Cannes stayed strong for a couple of years.

But French payments demanded by Germany and the wholesale requisitioning of food by the invaders made life increasingly difficult. Cats were slaughtered, and their meat was marketed as rabbit. A physique that was anything more than gaunt proclaimed its owner a user of the black market, and the loss of fingernails and toenails to malnutrition was dubbed “la maladie à la mode.” And there were the relentless roundups of Jews.

Chanel spent the war years living at the Ritz in Paris with her newest lover, a German diplomat. When liberation came, she was spared prosecution as a collaborator by the intervention of powerful friends such as Churchill. (The goodwill she got by offering free bottles of her famous perfume, Chanel No. 5, to the GI’s who liberated the City of Light doubtless did not hurt.)

This book is an odd account, not quite biography, not an in-depth discussion of fashion and not a comprehensive history of the place. Much of the material has been written about before. But De Courcy’s book is entertaining, and it satisfies the need for a peek, at once envious and satisfyingly censorious, at the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Regan Upshaw is an art dealer and critic in Beacon, N.Y.

Chanel's Riviera: Glamour, Decadence and Survival in Peace and War, 1930-1944

By Anne de Courcy