NEW YORK — A specialist in German military history and the two world wars has received a $100,000 prize.

Dennis Showalter is this year’s winner of the Pritzker Literature Award for lifetime achievement. The award was announced Tuesday by the Chicago-based Pritzker Military Museum & Library.

Showalter’s books include “Tannenberg: Clash of Empires 1914,” ‘’Frederick the Great: A Military History” and “Instrument of War: The German Army 1914-18.” He was praised by the Pritzker museum and library for his “long and brilliant” scholarly career.

Previous winners of the Pritzker award include David Hackett Fischer and Tim O’Brien.

