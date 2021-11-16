And yet “A Voyage to Arcturus” is deservedly regarded as titanic, the depiction of a spiritual rite of passage that interlaces death and renewal with a quest for transcendence. Significantly, among the book’s most prominent admirers are two of the leading, and otherwise quite antithetical scholar-critics of the past century: C.S. Lewis, who drew on “A Voyage to Arcturus” in writing “Out of the Silent Planet” (which he wanted to call “A Voyage to Venus”), and Harold Bloom, who used Lindsay’s book as the template for his own youthful Gnostic fantasy, “A Flight to Lucifer.” Because of its gothic grotesquerie and excess, the novel even recalls Cormac MacCarthy’s monstrous, horror-show vision of the Old West, “Blood Meridian,” albeit without the beautiful prose and widescreen, cinematic massacres.