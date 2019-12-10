The “three lives” of Figes’s title are the soprano Pauline Viardot (nee García), her French art collector husband and manager, Louis Viardot, and her sometime lover and longtime friend, the Russian novelist Ivan Turgenev. Together or separately, this trio interacted with virtually every major cultural figure of their time. You would be hard put to find anyone who didn’t swoon over Pauline’s singing — its power brought the czar to his feet and the enraptured Charles Dickens to tears — while Louis was learned enough to publish a history of the Arab influence in Spain and later produce best-selling guides to the continent’s art museums. As for Turgenev: He could count Tolstoy, Flaubert, Guy de Maupassant and Henry James — not your usual fanboys — among the most fervent admirers of his urbane and melancholy fiction.

While Figes relies on his triumvirate’s ups and downs to propel a data-rich, gossip-packed narrative, he aims at more than potted biography. Instead he typically uses details or episodes from his three intersecting lives to discuss every aspect of the era’s social and cultural history: early railway travel, music publishing, authors’ contracts and copyright law, the display of pictures in art galleries, the emergence of plein-air painting and even the extended hours of leisure made available by gas lighting.

In a sense, Figes’s book — like “Tristram Shandy” — is all digressions. Turgenev’s request for Pauline’s picture quickly leads to several pages about the evolution of photography. When the Russian author mentions that he is touring Italy with John Murray’s guidebook in hand, the casual remark elicits several pages about the evolution of organized tourism. Elsewhere, Figes reflects on the market for serialized novels in magazines, the uptick in literary translations, the starpower of virtuosi like Paganini and Liszt, the influence of the home piano in opening up women’s lives and the popularity of health spas.

“The Europeans” is consequently something of a grab-bag, albeit one filled with nothing but goodies. Did you know that Turgenev’s “Sketches From a Hunter’s Album,” which galvanized the movement to abolish Russian serfdom, appeared in 1852, the same year as Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”? Or that in 1868 there were 775 active opera houses in Italy? Or that Rossini created the part of Count Almaviva in “The Barber of Seville” for Pauline’s father, Manuel García? The painter Delacroix, no less, helped design Pauline’s most famous opera costume.

The great diva herself was no beauty, yet her personal charisma and thrilling voice impelled a succession of famous men to throw themselves into her arms: the poet Alfred de Musset proposed marriage, there was a brief youthful affair with the son of her close friend George Sand, the composers Gounod, Meyerbeer and Berlioz all fell in love with her. Once, at a private recital, Pauline and Richard Wagner himself took the two vocal parts in his intensely erotic Act II duet from “Tristan und Isolde.” The jealous Berlioz listened and fumed.

At its best, European culture draws strength from its belief in reason, liberty, classical tradition and universal human dignity — in short, the principles of the 18th-century Enlightenment. What characterizes the 19th century, however, is the centrality of reciprocal cultural exchange, of “a constant dialogue across state boundaries” and “the assimilation of separate artistic traditions into a larger European world.” It’s no accident that this was the heyday of London’s Great Exhibition (1851) and Paris’s Exposition Universelle (1867). As Figes says, paraphrasing Kenneth Clark, “all the great advances in civilization . . . have been during periods of the utmost internationalism, when people, ideas and artistic creations circulated freely between nations.”

Except for Pauline herself, Turgenev emerges as the outstanding exemplar of this admirable cosmopolitanism. When young, he studied in Berlin at the same time as Karl Marx and, while there, counted the future anarchist Mikhail Bakunin as a friend. A restless traveler, he could “make himself at home in Berlin, Paris, Baden-Baden, London or St. Petersburg” and he did. His library contained books in nine languages. Above all, even though he loved his native Russia, Turgenev refused to concede “that the calls of any country should come before those of humanity.”

Appropriately enough, Figes is himself a latter-day representative of the civilization he celebrates. The son of writer Eva Figes, who fled Nazi Germany’s persecution of the Jews, he grew up in England but made his name with books about Russia’s history, politics and culture. His dust jacket biography notes that he now divides his time between London and Umbria, Italy. Most telling of all, though, are the last paragraphs of his acknowledgments, in which he reveals that he has reclaimed his German nationality following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Despite occasional repetition and a few minor mistakes — Mark Twain’s “The Innocents Abroad” is about steamship, not railway, travel and John Goldsworthy must actually be John Galsworthy — “The Europeans” makes for ideal winter reading. It is long, superbly entertaining and vastly informative. But just as important, it serves — in Figes’s closing words — “as a reminder of the unifying force of European civilization, which Europe’s nations ignore at their peril.”

Michael Dirda reviews books each Thursday in Style.

THE EUROPEANS

Three Lives and the Making of a Cosmopolitan Culture

Metropolitan. 562 pp. $35

