In the spring of 1967, Svetlana Alliluyeva, the only daughter and surviving child of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, defected to the United States, leaving behind two children. On the final leg of her journey west, from Switzerland to New York, a lawyer named Alan U. Schwartz accompanied her. Schwartz’s son, the novelist and screenwriter John Burnham Schwartz has written a fictional account of Alliluyeva’s life, including her childhood in Soviet Russia, her escape and her peripatetic existence after her stateside arrival. If these sound like the ingredients for a Cold War thriller in the vein of John LeCarré, think again. “The Red Daughter” is a meditative novel about regret, trauma and the unenviable fate of history’s castoffs.

Schwartz adheres closely to the known record. There are cameos by notable Cold War figures, including Winston Churchill, George Kennan, Isaiah Berlin and, indeed, Stalin himself, who is less a character than an ominous presence. (Stalin died in 1953, when Alliluyeva was 27.) For this fictional account, Schwartz has made a few important changes, notably adding a long and tortuous affair between Alliluyeva and her American lawyer, who is named Peter Horvath here. (An author’s note informs us that no such affair took place with Schwartz’s father.) The novel is a two-hander, told largely through Alliluyeva’s journals with counterpoints from Horvath’s “editor’s notes” to the journal, which he curates after her death. The result is an episodic reading experience that prizes discreet, intensely rendered scenes over narrative action and flow.

Alliluyeva was a writer herself. Not long after her arrival in the United States, she published a memoir, “Twenty Letters to a Friend,” which became a bestseller funding, at least initially, a comfortable life in Princeton, N.J. “The Red Daughter” is full of writerly noticing. A man’s sideburns are described as “two adolescent beards running down his cheeks.” Idiomatic words and expressions are highlighted and examined throughout: “stud muffin,” “baseball dad” and “dilly-dallying.”

Schwartz’s portrayal of Alliluyeva is closely observed and fully realized. She comes across as headstrong, mischievous, short-tempered, needy and funny. “I am just another middle-aged housewife without a husband,” she says to her CIA minder. Though not always likable, her plight makes her sympathetic, not merely because of her blameless connection to one of the most brutal despots of the 20th century, but also because of the stateless limbo in which her defection put her: “Not American, not Russian, neither this thing or that thing but always now between these things.”

The strongest and strangest part of the novel concerns Alliluyeva’s courtship with and eventual marriage to Frank Lloyd Wright’s son-in-law, Sid Evans (William Wesley Peters, in reality). In 1970, Wright’s widow (referred to in the novel only as “the Widow”) lures Alliluyeva to Taliesin West, her home in Arizona, via a series of letters. The Widow believes that Alliluyeva is “a cosmic substitute for her dead daughter,” who had the same first name, was married to Evans and died in an automobile accident 23 years earlier. The displaced Alliluyeva, who has never fully recovered from her own mother’s suicide when she was a child, embraces the opportunity for mutual healing and belonging.



“The Red Daughter” author John Burnham Schwartz. (Melissa Forman)

The results are catastrophic. Instead of community and reconciliation, Alliluyeva finds secrecy, suspicion and greed at Taliesin. The Widow turns out to be a controlling schemer bent on sucking every dollar from her new daughter-in-law. “We live in a Kremlin of gossip of her own design,” Alliluyeva writes. The marriage to Sid is short-lived but produces a son, Yasha. Unhappy and all but depleted of her book earnings, Alliluyeva runs back to Princeton with her son where she begins her affair with the married Horvath.

After an entertaining first half (Escape from Moscow! Emigres in Princeton! Life in Taliesin!), “The Red Daughter” descends into something mundane: an account of adultery that feels rehashed from the works of John Updike and John Cheever. There are assignations in midtown hotels and trysts in Alliluyeva’s bedroom while young Yasha watches “The Beverly Hillbillies” across the hall. Horvath never becomes much more than a stock character, an unfulfilled mid-century suburban husband. “He simply wants to feel alive because all around us the world is dying,” Alliluyeva reports.

Throughout her life in exile, Alliluyeva suffers guilt and remorse over her decision to leave her son and daughter behind when she defected. She yearns for them, yet is fearful of engaging with the Soviet authorities. Ultimately, she returns to Moscow with Yasha, but the homecoming fails to bring about the desired closure and catharsis. She flees once more to the West, ending her days in an assisted living facility in Wisconsin. “History doesn’t happen because we ask for it,” she explains to Horvath. “It just . . . happens. We all deal with it as best we can.”

Jon Michaud is the author of the novel “When Tito Loved Clara.”