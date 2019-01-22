Critic, Book World

Reviewers of poetry are careful to avoid conflating the author of a poem with the “I” in the poem. But Ada Limón gives them a pass. “Most of my poems are autobiographical,” she confessed in an interview with the journal Compose.

You can feel that personal energy in her verse: the immediacy of lived experience, the urgency of her affections, the agony of fresh grief. Hers are poems rooted in the natural world, the joys and terrors of living in a mortal body, of loving people that we know will die. A student of Philip Levine and Sharon Olds, Limón writes lyric poems that sound immediately accessible but always reward careful reflection.

In a poem called “On a Lamp Post Long Ago” that includes her father’s struggle with Alzheimer’s, she writes:



I don’t know what to think of first

in the list

of all the things that are disappearing: fishes, birds, trees, flowers, bees,

and language too. . .

In the time it takes to say I love you, or move in with someone,

or admit to the children you’re carrying, all the intricate words

of a language become extinct.

Not if Limón can help it. Indeed, each of her poems is a powerful act of resistance against the threatened extinction of intricate words and intricate feelings. (Free advice: If you have a mother, send her a copy of “The Raincoat” on Mother’s Day.)

A finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in poetry, Limón has published her work in dozens of publications, including the New Yorker and the American Poetry Review. And she reaches out to a more general audience, too, as with her challenging political poem “A New National Anthem,” first published in BuzzFeed a month after the election of Donald Trump. It begins, “The truth is, I’ve never cared for the National / Anthem. If you think about it, it’s not a good / song.”

Limón will be my guest for the Life of a Poet at Hill Center on Tuesday, Jan. 29. This interview series, now in its sixth year, offers a chance to consider a writer’s entire career during an hour-long conversation.

The Life of a Poet is co-sponsored by Hill Center, the Library of Congress, The Washington Post and the Capitol Hill Community Foundation. In addition to talking with Limón about her life and inspiration, I’ll invite her to read passages from her books, including her new collection, “The Carrying” (Milkweed), which was just named a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. (It was also named one of the top five poetry books of 2018 by The Washington Post.) Copies of her books will be offered for sale in the lobby, where you can talk with Limón and get your books signed.

When: Tues., Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.

Where: Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (two blocks from the Eastern Market Metro stop on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines).

Cost: Free, but register for a seat at hillcenterdc.org. Note: At press time, all available tickets have been claimed, but some people who have reserved seats won’t show up, so if you’re determined to hear Limón, be hopeful and come by. We’ll do our best to accommodate everybody.

