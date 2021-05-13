I feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface. African literature is huge and diverse — from the Francophone works of West Africa to the Arabic powerhouses of Egypt and North Africa, not to mention such classic authors as Ngugi wa Thiong’o, who wrote primarily in the Gikuyu language. I am not sure I can claim Ngũgĩ as a fantasist, exactly, but with novels like “Wizard of the Crow” and “Devil on the Cross” he must be counted as one of the continent’s great writers. And we haven’t even mentioned local imprints, such as Umuzi in South Africa, which publish great genre fiction not available elsewhere. All I can say is that it’s an exciting time for speculative fiction from Africa. Readers and publishers should take notice.