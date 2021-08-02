He later expands upon his ambivalence about the internet, describing an in-development equity app created by his older lover, Ben, as “something masquerading as objectively good, a solution to all our problems . . . Ben wanted technology to offer people a sense of fulfillment, to rush them to shore, secure everyone to land, and I wanted to be indefinite, free to . . . be lost.” Wise to the familiar 21st century tropes of technological skepticism and potential, it is hard not to label So a voice of his generation. His humor feels straight out of millennial media darlings like “Broad City,” “Insecure” or “Atlanta,” but his themes are decidedly deep, such as the impact of inherited trauma, how it gets lodged into the corners of how we love and work. And his subjects are often overlooked: Cambodian Americans in the Central Valley, glossed over for the metallic sparkle of San Francisco.