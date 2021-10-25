Dinner with Alan Cumming would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? If only it were possible for the likes of you and me. Thankfully, the actor’s diverting new memoir reads as if Cumming is across the table, reeling off piquant and revelatory personal anecdotes over a meal and a couple of bottles of prosecco. Told in an exuberant voice, with ample humor, delightful asides and exclamation points, “Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life” serves up reminiscences that are both intimate and glittery. There’s Faye Dunaway at the Grammy’s weighing tuna salad on a portable scale, Gore Vidal downing a forkful of wasabi at a drunken dinner at his villa in Ravello and Cumming himself stealing a butter dish from a hotel while filming “Emma.” Cumming has some wild tales — and he’s prepared to share.