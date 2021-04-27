Taking his cue from biographer Erwin Panofsky, who considered the whale incident one of the most important in Dürer’s later life, Hoare finds great significance in this seeming nonevent. For Dürer, who contracted on the trip an infection that would trouble him till his death in 1528, even a brush with the mysterious majesty of whales had, Hoare writes, “an unexpected effect. It gave him new inspiration, as if he’d breathed in the whale’s bad air. His sense of mortality allowed him to see anew, even more clearly.” Though an encounter with the thing itself would have been valuable, the galvanizing effect on Dürer’s imagination of its existence alone was dramatic. (Earlier, his famous rhinoceros had been drawn not from life but from a written description. Sadly, we’re left to imagine the whale he never depicted.)