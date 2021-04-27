We do at least set out in the amiable company of Albrecht Dürer — on a journey he took to the Low Countries in 1520 and 1521. Thanks to his extraordinary woodcuts and engravings, he had become “the first genuinely international artist.” But as the 1520s rolled around and he approached 50, he grew worried. His hometown of Nuremberg was ridden with plague. He was losing “sight and dexterity.” After the death of his patron, Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I, he needed to seek the favor of Maximilian’s successor. His journal of the trip, which provides a model for Hoare’s own travelogue, is an evocative record.
Hearing rumors one day of a beached whale “100 fathoms long” in Zeeland, in the Low Countries, Dürer sets off with a motley crew of lords, a local soldier and a merchant he calls “little Bernard.” After the excitement of a near-shipwreck, the trip proves abortive. “The storm tide which brought him in took him away again.” By the time Dürer and his companions arrive, the whale is gone.
The metaphorical appeal of this near miss to Hoare, a devotee of whales, Melville and “Moby-Dick,” is obvious. Though physically hunted to the point of extinction, these colossal mammals remain somehow metaphysically elusive. “They retained their sense of the sensational,” Hoare writes, “even when they’d been boiled down for their oil.”
Taking his cue from biographer Erwin Panofsky, who considered the whale incident one of the most important in Dürer’s later life, Hoare finds great significance in this seeming nonevent. For Dürer, who contracted on the trip an infection that would trouble him till his death in 1528, even a brush with the mysterious majesty of whales had, Hoare writes, “an unexpected effect. It gave him new inspiration, as if he’d breathed in the whale’s bad air. His sense of mortality allowed him to see anew, even more clearly.” Though an encounter with the thing itself would have been valuable, the galvanizing effect on Dürer’s imagination of its existence alone was dramatic. (Earlier, his famous rhinoceros had been drawn not from life but from a written description. Sadly, we’re left to imagine the whale he never depicted.)
Having mentioned Panofsky, Hoare cannot resist an aside on his life story. Then Panofsky, who fled to America to escape the Nazis, draws Hoare into a wider network of European emigres and intellectuals. Before long, in his typically allusive and impish style, Hoare has unfurled a whole tapestry of lives connected, however loosely, to Dürer’s work and its themes.
History, for Hoare, is a shimmering image in which everything occurs at once. Time is flattened. Thomas Mann lies dying in a hotel where Bowie will one day make a grand entrance. Baudelaire stands at a window gazing down as “Melville passes by in his green coat.” Barriers of time and place are irradiated by the power of Hoare’s vision.
Everywhere, always, water laps at the shores of his thought. He spies the sea in the background of Dürer’s paintings. He catalogues the swimming habits of Mann and Moore and W.H. Auden. As he follows in Dürer’s footsteps, we join Hoare in dips in the lakes and rivers of Europe. (His Twitter feed is mostly haiku-ish descriptions of moonlit swims.)
We are soon immersed in Lake Hoare. His eschewal of quotation marks blurs the distinction between voices. We’re often unsure if he’s recalling his own experiences or reinscribing those of others. His passionately personal engagement with his idols is all the more persuasive for these attempts to merge with them; there is no facade of critical dispassion.
While some readers may struggle to stay afloat in this sea of glinting references and wandering currents, others will be happy to join Hoare in his diving bell to revelation. “In Dürer’s divine harmony,” he writes, “animals took on an emblematical role. He saw them the way a monk read the scriptures, or an astronomer peered into the sky.” The same might be said of Hoare’s subjects, animal and human alike. From their lives and works, he extrapolates an entire cosmology, a way of seeing the world every bit as rich and penetrating as Dürer’s.
Charles Arrowsmith is based in New York and writes about books, films and music.
Albert and the Whale
Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World
By Philip Hoare
Pegasus. 304 pp. $28.95