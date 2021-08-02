For Klam, this was a triumphant tale of independent women who had succeeded on their own terms in a pre-Ms. Magazine age of blatant chauvinism. And it spoke to her all the more when she reached adulthood and could not help but wonder: How had these sisters forged lives of such self-sufficiency in the first decades of the 20th century, when she, on the verge of a divorce in the 21st century, was having trouble reinventing a life that was not dependent on a man? Could she discover in her DNA some of the moxie that had served them so well?