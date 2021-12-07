Occasionally Gorman infuses her English with Latin, perhaps as a retort to or even rebuke of some White male classmates who criticized her in the hallowed halls of Harvard University for not being familiar with the ancient language, as she told the school magazine. Push me and watch me grow, seems to be her point. Or even: How dare you. She also makes the case that pandemic politics have as much to do with race as political persuasion: (“Suddenly it struck us:/Why it’s so perturbing for privileged groups to follow/restrictions of place & personhood./Doing so means for once wearing the chains their power/has shackled on the rest of us.”) To those who would critique such thoughts as identity poetics, Gorman has previously offered this wise response: “The personal is political. The fact that you have the luxury as a white male to write all your poems about being lost in the woods, that you don’t have to interrogate race and gender, is a political statement in and of itself.”