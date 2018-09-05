This combination photo shows actress and activist Amber Tamblyn at TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee For Your Consideration event in New York on May 14, 2018, and the cover art for her upcoming book, “Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution.” The book, a collection of stories about her life and political and cultural views, will be released in March. (Crown Archetype/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Amber Tamblyn, the actress, feminist and #MeToo activist, is working on a book of essays.

Archetype announced Wednesday that it will publish Tamblyn’s “Era of Ignition” in March. Tamblyn will combine stories about her life with her political and cultural views in what Archetype is calling an “enlightening and inspiring call to arms.”

Tamblyn’s acting credits include the daytime soap opera “General Hospital” and such films as “127 Hours.” She’s a founder of Time’s Up, the Hollywood movement against sexual harassment.

Her previous books include the novel “Any Man” and the poetry collections “Bang Ditto” and “Free Stallion.”

