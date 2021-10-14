Earhart was one of the earliest aviators, a record setter, a college professor and well ahead of her time as a champion for women’s rights. Yet she is also one of history’s more enigmatic figures, not just because of the way she died, on the final leg of a round-the-world flight, but also because, throughout her public life, she was tenacious about guarding her privacy, including her desire to be a writer. Putnam described it is as “almost secret.”