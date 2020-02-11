Shortly thereafter, from the hereafter, Thomas receives instructions for his earthbound afterlife, which will last 90 days. During that time, there are certain things he should do, otherwise he is “almost certain to incur regrets”: For starters, he is to resist temptations to tie his current life to his previous life and avoid romantic entanglements.

He passes the time fitfully, wandering from his nearly empty apartment to various neighborhood locations, and it’s at a bench close to his preferred mailbox (from which he sends daily reports of his activities) that he meets Rachel, the hip librarian.

Thomas doesn’t tell Rachel about his temporary status at first. Would you? However, she soon notices there’s something different about her incredibly handsome new beau. To start, he’s hot. Literally hot. Holding his hand feels like a warm shower, but the more contact they have, the more scalding his skin feels; he tells her he has “extra-fast circulation.” But it’s not just his hands. Rachel tells us: “People talk about feeling their insides melt, but only I knew what that actually felt like.” Rarely does the macabre get so salacious.

Rachel considers living with Thomas the scorcher and keeping him a secret from her closest friends, all of whom lead Instagram-worthy 20-something hipster existences, full of heavy drinking and polyamory. But just as these party animals begin to feel the chill of time – and weather the familiar aches of growing up – Thomas starts to disappear. Through it all, Bonnaffons offers a worthy critique of the synecdoche of young adulthood, where sex sometimes stands in for love and clumsy attempts to throw parties are the height of community-building.

But the story continues to shift. When Rachel’s old college boyfriend, who has also moved to Brooklyn, re-connects with her, everything will change. The question is, can this novel accommodate everything? The answer: Not completely. By the time Rachel and the book reach their conclusions, some readers may long for a lengthier, more complicated story. Others may be satisfied with this one’s evanescence, its haunting irresolution a reminder of our fleeting time on Earth.

Bethanne Patrick is the editor, most recently, of “The Books That Changed My Life: Reflections by 100 Authors, Actors, Musicians and Other Remarkable People.”

THE REGRETS

By Amy Bonnaffons