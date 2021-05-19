In the end, I shipped home 15 books, including “Memoirs of an Oxford Don” by Mark Pattison (who served as a partial model for George Eliot’s dry-as-dust scholar Casaubon in “Middlemarch”); a book of essays by Violet Paget, who as Vernon Lee wrote the classic tale of erotic horror “Amour Dure”; “Faber & Faber: The Untold Story,” by Toby Faber, which reprints business letters and internal memos from T.S. Eliot and other editors of this iconic English publishing house; and the 1913 first edition of Holbrook Jackson’s groundbreaking “The Eighteen Nineties” (which, notoriously, fails to mention the decadent poet Enoch Soames). Not least, I also acquired, but did not mail to D.C., “The Ultimate Spider-Man” by Tom DeFalco. As you might guess, this was a present for a certain 4-year-old who knows seemingly everything about Spidey and the web-slinger’s dastardly adversaries, the Green Goblin, Venom and, of course, Doctor Octopus.