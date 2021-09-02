That desire to be believed is a central concept underlying Constand’s book, a memoir and detailed retelling of the Cosby trials, but also an attempt to urge changes in laws, such as statutes of limitation, that make it harder for accusers to seek justice. The sad truth is that, even amid the #MeToo movement, in which women from all over America spoke about allegations of sexual assault, the country still has a long way to go. Experts say that assault victims frequently do not report the horrors visited upon them because they fear that they won’t be believed or that their chances of achieving some form of justice are slim. If they do come forward, they often risk having their characters assassinated, their motives questioned, their finances ruined.