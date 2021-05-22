Yes. Yes, you should have. This feels like a manufactured crisis to show the character cleverly solving something that doesn’t need to be solved. (At another point, Grace does this long experiment to figure out how heavy something is and then realizes that he didn’t need to because it was labeled.) Elsewhere, he needs to work the “Spin Drive” for the first time, and we get to watch Grace figure out what the Spin Drive is and how to work it. Again, there’s an appalling lack of checklists. The computer AI appears to have less capability than the average smartphone. Grace has to figure out what the thing is and how it works, which he cleverly does. Disguising exposition through action is a standard SF technique, but these scenes have little emotional weight and slow down the pace of the story. Deeper into the book, where no checklists could possibly have prepped him for what happens, the novel picks up pace and the challenges get significantly more interesting.