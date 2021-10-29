“Why do we have such different rules for how we treat wild animals versus how we treat our pets and livestock?” journalist Emma Marris asks in “Wild Souls: Freedom and Flourishing in the Non-Human World,” a book that poses no shortage of difficult questions. Marris calls for a redefining of such terms as “wilderness” and “nature,” reasoning — as Orlean comes close to doing in her book — that such concepts have been rendered “incoherent” in a world so radically altered by the human species. (Michelle Nijhuis makes a similar point in her vibrant 2021 historical survey “Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction,” noting how debates about conservation “are almost always complicated by the use of terms that have come to mean very different things to different people.”)