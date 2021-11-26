Their fondness for each other grew via email, until Sooki revealed that she had pancreatic cancer and Patchett’s husband, a doctor, enabled her to be part of a clinical trial at the Nashville hospital where he works. Sooki moved into their home at Patchett’s insistence before the covid-19 pandemic, then stayed during lockdown, becoming a crucial part of their everyday life. It was in Patchett’s presence where she was able to flourish and focus on her artwork, and her painting of Patchett’s dog, Sparky (which captures the animal’s inquisitive and tender expression in colorful swirls; Patchett compares it to Matisse), graces the cover of the book. To read this piece is to be suspended in the intimacy and connection and collaboration of a friendship between two artists inhabiting the liminal space of terminal illness. Every second is, indeed, precious, and Patchett’s prose is as welcoming and comforting as the chickpea stew Sooki cooks for her.