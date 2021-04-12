Here is what is not in the book: Last fall, when “You’re Leaving When?” was being edited, Gurwitch accompanied her son to get a coronavirus test. A nagging cough compelled her to get an X-ray, which revealed Stage 4 lung cancer. She shared this diagnosis last November in a New York Times op-ed.

Gurwitch, an actress and award-winning, best-selling author, is doing fine, she proclaims. She recently launched a podcast, “Tiny Victories,” to share positive true-life stories of connectedness, like a woman whose neighbors rallied to help her retrieve her runaway chickens. She also took up the ukulele. “I will never get good at it, and I find that incredibly freeing,” she says.

Q: Your book reminded me of that joke about how to make God laugh (make a plan). You write that you imagine your future is going to be hot-air balloon tours and Zumba classes, or like something out of a Nancy Myers rom-com.

A: Both of my parents died the week my kid went off to college. My mother died the day of my father’s memorial. And then my husband and I decided to split. Really, the last straw was the humiliation of being fired from my cardio tennis class. I got banned for life from a public tennis court, okay? I understand it might have been unsettling that I was weeping throughout the class. But it seemed like a low blow and a real sign that something was wrong. I was losing connection with all the things that my identity had been bound up in and that was ultimately what became the theme of this book: How do you adapt?

This idea of identity-shifting has hit everyone during the pandemic, because so many things have been taken away from all of us: our routines, our employment, our titles. Earlier in my career, when I’d been in a higher-earning capacity, there was something to be said for throwing money at a problem. Well, that wasn’t a choice at this moment, so I had to get more inventive, which was another one of the organizing principles of this collection.

Q: One way you got inventive was taking in tenants, including, most memorably, a young homeless couple.

A: We were matched together by Safe Place for Youth, a nonprofit. People in my life will often say to me, “This is off the record,” [to make sure I don’t write about them] but these were innocent bystanders. They never expected to be experiencing homelessness. They really wanted to be part of this storytelling, but I felt protective of them. Their trusting me with their story was a huge responsibility.

It wasn’t a story I sought out to write, but the experience changed the way I saw people who were falling in and out of homelessness. It so transformed the way I saw my own sense of privilege and how I felt about what was happening in our country, and I just wanted to write about it.

Q: On screen and in books, vulnerability can be endearing, but there is a stigma attached to economic vulnerability. Is it difficult to share this particular aspect of your life?

A: I’m still wondering if this was a good idea [laughs]. I have a deep commitment to this because of the financial vicissitudes of my childhood and seeing how much it pained my mother to feel marginalized. It’s so easy to make judgments. When I look at Facebook, everyone’s life looks better than mine. If I can speak to this economic fragility, I will have done some good. That’s worth any personal squeamishness.

Q: Your book begins, “It was the worst of times, it was the worst of times.” But it got worse. Last November, you revealed your Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis in a New York Times op-ed. Did you have trepidations?

A: I had a lot of trepidation. A friend told me that once you tell people, there is no taking that back. The compelling reasons for me to write about it were twofold. One is that before I had this diagnosis, which was completely out of the blue, I didn’t know that, of the cancers, lung cancer is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, and research is severely underfunded. I thought that maybe somebody would read my piece in the New York Times, and if they had a nagging cough, they might check it out. If you catch it at Stage 1, there is a completely different trajectory of health in front of you. I particularly wanted people to pay attention because it was during covid, and people were avoiding going to the doctor. That was part of the reason I didn’t. I thought, “This is a stupid little cough, what am I going to go to the doctor for?”

Q: How are you?

A: I’m doing really well. I am so lucky with these gene-targeted medications. Because of this new science that is less than five years old, I get to have a really pretty normal life. The side effects are minimal. The thing is this drug stops working at a certain point, and I will have to go to more draconian things like chemo and radiation.

Q: How have your writer’s tools helped to you process?

A: I’m interested in stories where the specific lends itself to something universal. If it’s not, then it’s just a funny anecdote. The way I test a story to see if it has value is I change the “I” to “she.” It’s a way of processing things that happen. That is actually how I was able to publish the op-ed in the New York Times. The only way I could not cry 24 hours a day was to think about this as a crazy story. It doesn’t make it easier, but it has a shape to it and I can get enough detachment to see the humor and that keeps me going.

Q: Do you get offended if people suggest that your cancer diagnosis should be the topic of your next book?

A: I bet it will, too. It’s irresistible. Except I love Christopher Hitchens’ book, “Mortality,” and I have to feel I can add something beyond that because he really knocked it out of the park.

You’re Leaving When?

Adventures in Downward Mobility

By Annabelle Gurwitch