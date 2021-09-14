No doubt she’s right. And yet I find this judgment harsh, for I can’t help but admire their stoicism and the orderly world they served and believed in. Richard Dalloway may be a bit stiff, but he deeply loves and provides for his wife and their adolescent daughter. Peter Walsh is sentimental, highly susceptible to feminine charm and worried about growing old, yet these are all quite human foibles. Even Dr. Bradshaw, whom everyone dislikes, quite accurately diagnoses Septimus’s mental state and acts quickly — if not quickly enough — to have him taken into professional care. Though Woolf’s rapturous prose arias brilliantly capture that ex-soldier’s hallucinations and hypersensitivity to the natural world, his suicide, despite being poeticized by Mrs. Dalloway, deserves pity rather than approbation, especially given the heartbreak he causes his caring, loving wife.