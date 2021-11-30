Much is left unexplained in “The Anomaly,” but all the characters agree on one thing: Their Air France flight from Paris to New York in the spring of 2021 is a nightmare. We witness that terror early in a chapter called “The Spin Cycle,” which is typical of the novel’s wit. Moments before beginning its descent, the Boeing 787 hits a spectacular storm. “There’s not just one anvil-shaped mesocyclone spiraling high up into the atmosphere,” Le Tellier writes, “but dozens of them, as if they were being lifted by an invisible hand, and all fusing together.” The pilot has only enough time to warn his passengers before the plane plummets into a pitch black vortex. “Those few seconds feel like an eternity, and then despite the tornado’s gusts, the plane finds a warm, rising current and a semblance of support, producing that intense crushing trough-of-a-roller-coaster sensation.” Screams fill the cabin.